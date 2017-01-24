Deadspin Tells Ted Cruz to ‘Eat Sh*t,’ After Cruz Hilariously Burns Them on Twitter

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

More hilarious than all the jokes in all the land is when a liberal talking point or stereotype detonates in their face. It’s not surprising that this stereotype-shattering would occur on Twitter, where so many liberal memes go to die. Though, few would have thought Ted Cruz would be the one triggering the explosion.

Politico ran a story which stated that Ted Cruz, intent on repairing frayed relationships with GOP Senators in Congress, had begun a weekly basketball game. Specifically, the piece said that Cruz had, “started a weekly basketball game in the Russell Building, for example, and has been urging colleagues to attend.”

This prompted Deadspin, a leftist political website masquerading as a sports site, to write, “Surely some of you reading this must work on the Hill, or know someone who works on the Hill, or know someone who is secretly sleeping in the men’s locker room in the Russell Building on the Hill. Either way, if you happen to snap a few photographs—or better yet, a video—of Ted Cruz in his raw, unbridled, soup-fueled athletic form, please for the love of god send them to ashley@gizmodomedia.com.

“It’s going to be a long four years. We need this.”

When Deadspin tweeted that silly request out, they received a response from none other than Ted Cruz’s own Twitter account, which offered “proof” of the senator’s hoops prowess by tweeting a picture of Cruz look-a-like Grayson Allen of Duke:

Send us proof of Ted Cruz playing basketball https://t.co/MgGLnsscPf pic.twitter.com/mpxI5EBQkK — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 23, 2017

Cruz really nails it here, because many on Twitter have said that he and Allen look very much alike. So, this should go over really well, right? Cruz not only refutes the lib stereotype that he has no sense of humor, he takes an internet meme about himself and makes a really cool tweet out of it. Deadspin ought to love this, right? Wrong:

Undeterred, Cruz pivoted and dunked on Deadspin:

Of course, there’s every possibility that Cruz’s tweets come not from Cruz, but from one of his staffers. But, whoever had the conn at @tedcruz on Tuesday, should get a raise. As for Deadspin, Ted Cruz is now more likeable than you. Might want to go ahead and delete that account now.

