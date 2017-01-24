Disgraced QB Johnny Manziel Slams President Trump’s ‘Twitter Fingers’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Disgraced Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel may have wasted his short lived NFL career but he has some advice for President Donald Trump’s “twitter fingers.” Manziel suggests that Trump stay off Twitter and let the haters hate.

Manziel, who since his tweet has deleted his entire Twitter account with no explanation, posted a January 23 tweet advising Trump how he should treat Twitter.

“Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter,” Manziel tweeted. “Sh*t will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate.”

Manziel had also tweeted out a few things that might be seen as revealing, SportingNews.com reported.

After years of drinking problems that eventually led to his dismissal from the NFL, Manziel tweeted that he is “lost in the sauce.”

Manziel has gone through some bad times of late. After his dismissal from the Browns he also lost his agent, the second agent in a row that quit the player. Few now expect Manziel to ever return to professional football.

