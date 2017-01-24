Skip to content

Ronda Rousey at Vegas Gun Store, Shooting for Concealed Carry Permit

AP Photo
The Associated Press

by AWR Hawkins24 Jan 20170

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey was spotted at The Ranger 702 in Las Vegas on Sunday, shooting to qualify for a concealed carry permit.

She was accompanied by her boyfriend, Travis Browne, who also fights in UFC.

According to TMZ, 29-year-old Rousey took the “special course” necessary to get a carry permit. She used a Glock and could have a carry permit in about 90 days.

This was the first time Rousey has been “seen…out in public since her big loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. ”

