Politico: Peyton Manning to Address GOP Summit in Philadelphia

Politico reported that former NFL quarterback and future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will speak to GOP lawmakers at a Republican retreat in Philadelphia this week.

The Philadelphia meeting serves as a planning session for Republicans to strategize how to best implement policy goals. Manning won’t be the biggest star on the stage for the Republicans, however. President Trump and Vice President Pence will also address the group.

Manning gave a considerable amount of money to Jeb Bush during the Republican primary. However, he never endorsed a candidate in the general election.

The meeting represents one of Manning’s more significant ventures into politics, since his NFL career ended. Unfortunately, the meeting will not take place in the Manning-friendly confines of “Omaha!” But I’m sure the two-time Super Bowl champion will manage.

