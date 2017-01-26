NFL Introduces Football-Dropping Drones for Pro Bowl Promo Event

The NFL is pulling out all the stops to promote the upcoming Pro Bowl, even going so far as introducing football-dropping drones at a promotional event.
The NFL announced the strange promotion on its Twitter account, as part of the upcoming 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown event.
Check out the Drone Drop at the #ProBowlSkills Showdown!
Thursday night at 7 pm ET on @ESPNNFL.
— NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2017
According to the video posted by the league, it appears that a drone carrying a football will fly up in the air and then drop the ball into the waiting arms of a player standing below. It is unknown how this might be construed as a “Pro Bowl skill.”
The Pro Bowl skills competition will air at 7 PM Thursday on ESPN, SportingNews.com reported.
