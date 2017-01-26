NFL Introduces Football-Dropping Drones for Pro Bowl Promo Event

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The NFL is pulling out all the stops to promote the upcoming Pro Bowl, even going so far as introducing football-dropping drones at a promotional event.

The NFL announced the strange promotion on its Twitter account, as part of the upcoming 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown event.

Check out the Drone Drop at the #ProBowlSkills Showdown! Thursday night at 7 pm ET on @ESPNNFL. https://t.co/0kjPPJDonW — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2017

According to the video posted by the league, it appears that a drone carrying a football will fly up in the air and then drop the ball into the waiting arms of a player standing below. It is unknown how this might be construed as a “Pro Bowl skill.”

The Pro Bowl skills competition will air at 7 PM Thursday on ESPN, SportingNews.com reported.

