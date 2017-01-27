Cleveland Cavaliers Star LeBron James Calls Donald Trump Votes ‘Goofy’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Following the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday morning shootaround, star forward LeBron James called President Donald J. Trump’s votes “goofy” during questions from the media.

After the shootaround the media asked James what he thinks about the controversy over this year’s All-Star Game voting. James seemed to blow off any concerns over the “goofy” voting by saying that there’s always controversies over voting. But he also slammed Donald J. Trump’s 62 million voters in the process.

“There’s always goofy votes. Donald Trump is our president,” the tree-time NBA champion offhandedly said.

James, an outspoken supporter of Hillary Clinton during the late presidential contest, has attacked President Trump in the past.

In fact, when asked if he could visit a Trump White House, James was wary of the idea saying, “I don’t know. That’s something I would cross. We’ll have to cross that road, I guess. We’ll see. I would love to have to cross that road.”

LeBron’s anti-Trump opinion is in the minority in his home state of Ohio, though. Trump easily won Ohio with a 51.2 percent margin on November 8.

As far as the All-Star Game voting is concerned, this year the players were given the opportunity to add their votes to the process. But, as Warrior Coach Steve Ker insisted, many made a mockery of their vote by voting for themselves instead of taking the vote seriously enough to assess the work of other players.

The players’ votes were so absurd that Ben Simmons, a player who has not yet fairly started his NBA career, got three votes!

