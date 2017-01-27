Seahawks Assistant Coach Leaving Football to Join the Church

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach for defense Rocky Seto has decided to leave the NFL for a “higher calling.”

The Seattle Times reports that Seto will leave the Seahawks and enter the ministry. Sources made it clear that Seto has always wanted to become a minister.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Seto has a long history with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. The two have coached together since 2001, when Carroll first took over at USC.

According to the Sporting News, “Seto’s role the past two seasons was to help defensive coordinator Kris Richard with devising weekly game plans. Seto was promoted into that position after coordinator Dan Quinn left to become the head coach of the Falcons.

“Working primarily with the defensive backs since coming to Seattle with Carroll in 2010, Seto received “significant credit” for helping groom the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” secondary, the Times noted.”

It really says a lot about Seto’s dedication to faith, that he would leave a high-paying profession like NFL coaching. Either way, looks like Sunday will remain a workday for Seto.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn