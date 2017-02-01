Russell Simmons: Trump No Longer a Friend

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Trump has gained many new friends and admirers over the past year and a half or so, during the campaign process, after winning the election, and after the inauguration itself.

However, he has also lost a few friends.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Def Jam Records founder Russell Simmons, who once called himself an “every weekend” guest at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, claims his friendship with Trump has ended.

When asked by the New York Daily News if his relationship with Trump is still ongoing, Simmons said, “Not anymore, I’m sure he doesn’t consider me a friend after some of the statements I’ve made.”

Simmons has accused Trump of “fueling the fires of hate.” The rap mogul also says he has not spoken to Trump since he declared his candidacy for President. Simmons endorsed Hillary Clinton for president during the campaign.

According to The Hill, Simmons said, “I said, ‘I’d rather Kim Kardashian be president,’ so he called the office and that was the end of our friendship.” Simmons says he declined to take Trump’s call.

“Well, you know, all of our friends have issues — I have issues,” Simmons, 59, says now. “I accept people as they are as long as they’re not running for president.”

What a truly wonderful attitude to have, that of acceptance, support, and friendship. Just don’t run for office, otherwise he won’t even take your phone call. Great, great friend that Russell Simmons.

Clearly, Simmons has known President Trump, the person, for years. And, by virtue of the fact that he spent nearly “every weekend,” at Mar-a-Lago, had to have formed a genuine liking of Trump as a person. Yet, because Simmons believes his relationship with Trump will not look good to his clientele, he decided to break off the friendship.

This makes Simmons both a complete fraud and a hypocrite, and makes President Trump a lot better off without him.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn