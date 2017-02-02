Despite Liberal Outrage, Patriots QB Tom Brady Still Top Seller for NFL Merchandise

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Despite the liberal sports writers circling Tom Brady and trying to destroy him over his friendship with President Donald Trump, fans seem to be in love with the Super Bowl-bound New England Patriots quarterback. According to a recent look at merchandise sales, Brady is the top seller.

A recent look at merchandise sales finds that from March through November of 2016 Brady topped the list for sales of jerseys and other NFL paraphernalia, ESPN reported, noting that this covers the time period when Brady was under scrutiny for his part in Deflategate, and served his four-game suspension.

Brady led the league during that time in all jersey sales as well as in NIKE college jersey sales (Brady’s Michigan jersey). The Patriots star also led in sales of Oyo brand sports toy figures.

The next top spot was filled by Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott in second place and Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant in third place.

Brady’s domination of merchandise sales comes even as sports writers are out for his blood over his connection to President Trump. Only days ago, for instance, USA Today sports writer Nancy Armour spent an entire column attacking Brady calling him stupid and hinting that he is a bigot, a racist, and misogynist for daring to be friendly with the President.

Armour isn’t alone. A long list of sports writers are increasingly out to smear Brady for his friendship with President Trump.

