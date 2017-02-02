President Trump Slams NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as ‘A Stupid Guy’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump is not a fan of National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to a recent report.

The President entertained an opinion many people hold about the NFL chief, according to The New York Times. Trump’s quotes appear in yet another article attacking Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft for their support and friendship with the President.

The Times unearthed comments from 2015 where Trump called Goodell a “dope” and a “stupid guy,” especially for how he handled Ray Rice’s domestic violence charges and Tom Brady’s “Deflategate” incident.

“The commissioner is a weak guy,” Trump reportedly said of Goodell. “When he made the Ray Rice deal, everybody said: You’re stupid. You’re weak. And it was such a weak deal. So now he’s going overboard with their star, Brady.”

Trump’s opinion of Goodell is not all that unusual and reflects that of many NFL fans. The NFL commissioner earned a low 19 percent favorable rating with a corresponding 40 percent unfavorable rating from fans. His job approval rating comes in at 28 percent, 19 points less than the mark Americans give President Barack Obama late last year.

