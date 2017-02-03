Tom Brady, Dwight Freeney play ‘For Honor’ in ‘Conan’s’ Clueless Gamer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Feb. 3 (UPI) — Before the big game Sunday, Super Bowl opponents Tom Brady and Dwight Freeney battled each other in For Honor Thursday as part of Conan O’Brien’s popular late night segment, Clueless Gamer.

The upcoming video game from publisher and developer Ubisoft, which allows players to fight one-on-one using knights, vikings or samurai, was first played between Brady and O’Brien with the New England Patriots quarterback vanquishing the talk show host.

The pair were then joined by Freeney, a defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons who has a history of facing off against Brady on the football field.

“You have sacked Tom Brady four times, don’t you think you owe him an apology,” O’Brien asked Freeney alongside a smiling Brady who responded “Absolutely not.”

Freeney eventually agreed to apologize to Brady if he did so as well at the same time however, after O’Brien counted down to three, Freeney was the only one uttering “I’m sorry.”

Later on, the competitors were joined by Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back LeGarrette Blount along with former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.

After losing to Gronkowski in a round of For Honor, Lynch was happy to receive a small second-place trophy to which he proclaimed, “I’m still receiving trophies even when I’m retired.”

The Patriots meet the Falcons at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5