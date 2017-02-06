Vice President Pence Took Two Wounded Veterans to the Super Bowl

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

As the nation geared up to watch the New England Patriots’ amazing come-from-behind Super Bowl win, Vice President Mike Pence used his position to celebrate our veterans by hosting two wounded warriors at super Bowl LI.

The vice president and his wife invited Marine Staff Sgt. Anthony Mannino, Jr., who received wounds in Iraq in 2008, and Army Staff Sgt. Frederick Manning, who was wounded in Afghanistan just last year, according to The Hill newspaper.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

En route to Houston for Super Bowl LI. Our traveling group includes a serviceman who supports the @AtlantaFalcons & one for the @Patriots. pic.twitter.com/yolh60jvSV — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 5, 2017

Mike Pence called the trip a show of appreciation to all veterans. He wanted to give a “small token of the gratitude of the people of the country,” Pence added.

The group flew to Houston on Air Force 2.

Honored to welcome on Air Force 2, as our guests to the Super Bowl LI, two American heroes 🇺🇸who were injured in the global war on terror. pic.twitter.com/e75GlS9ctY — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 5, 2017

The veep also tweeted out that once they got to Houston they had to take in some of the local BBQ.

Anyone who knows the Pence family knows we can't pass up good BBQ. Had to stop by Pappa's in Houston on the way to Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/P0tjYp4A7V — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 5, 2017

Sgt. Mannino invited his wife Diane as his guest while Sgt. Manning bought along Army Sgt. First Class Charles Stanley, his nurse from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

At least one of the guests went home a bit disappointed. Sgt. Manning rooted for the Falcons to win last night. But to Manning’s chagrin Sgt. Mannio’s New England Patriots took home the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Still, the group had a fine time and saw an historic game.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.