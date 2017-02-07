Boxing Great George Foreman Has Fighting Words for President Trump: ‘You Just Gotta Fight’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Boxing great George Foreman recently offered President Donald Trump a bit of advice about how to face his political foes. Don’t give up the fight.

In an appearance of Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” the entrepreneur and sportsman said “when you’re into something like this, you just gotta fight,” The Hill reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“You can’t even worry about the audience,” Foreman added. He also said Trump should “not [take] a backwards step” when facing his political enemies.

“When I’m in those boxing matches, I hear, ‘Boo, boo, boo,’ after the fight, when I listen to them on the tape. But in the ring, you don’t listen to anything. You must step forward and fight,” the Olympic Gold Medal winner and two-time world heavyweight boxer said.

Foreman also appreciated that over the years Donald Trump always took his calls.

“Sometimes people win just because they’re winners,” Foreman told the Fox hosts. “Some people lose just because they never thought they really would win, and they lose.”

“Winning is an idea, once you get in it, you can’t lose,” the 68-year-old showman concluded.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.