Patriots’ Devin McCourty Boycotting White House Meeting with Trump, ‘I Don’t Feel Accepted’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Joining teammate Martellus Bennett, New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty jumped on board the never Trump train, declaring that he will not attend the White House Super Bowl victory celebration hosted by the nation’s 45th president.

The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday in overtime, 34-28.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

It just so happens that both McCourty and Bennett also supported 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest of America and police officers earlier this season by raising their fists during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner. The 29-year-old 2010 first round draft choice by the Patriots explained why he joined the protest of America’s National Anthem, saying, “If you see something you feel is wrong in society, why not help out? Why not try to raise awareness?”

McCourty texted from his team bus that he’s not going to join his teammates, PFT NBC Sports reports, because, “I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

Like Bennett, McCourty is not letting the friendship ties his teammate Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft have with the new president stand in the way of boycotting the celebration. All three voiced support for Trump during his presidential campaign against Hillary Clinton.

Breitbart reported on Monday that Tom Brady did not attend the White House meeting with former president Barack Obama in 2015 after the Patriots won Super Bowl 49, defeating the Seattle Seahawks.