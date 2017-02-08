Under Armour CEO Praises Trump’s Business Vision, ‘Bold’ And ‘Decisive’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Count Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank among President Trump’s strong supporters when it comes to the business practices of the new administration. In an interview with CNBC’s Fast Money Halftime Report on Tuesday, Plank was effusive with praise for Trump’s “decisive” nature, and ability to make “bold decisions.”

Plank explained, “To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country. People can really grab that opportunity. He wants to build things. He wants to make bold decisions and be really decisive.

“I’m a big fan of people that operate in the world of ‘publish and iterate’ versus ‘think, think, think, think, think.”” So there’s a lot that I respect there.”

Trump has initiated several business-friendly innovations in his first month in office. According to Business Insider, “(Trump) signed an executive order directing departments and agencies to identify two regulations to repeal for every new regulation proposed, and he met with a council of business leaders, including Plank, to discuss roadblocks to business growth. Trump is also expected to roll back Wall Street regulations, including Dodd-Frank.”

