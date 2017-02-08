High School Basketball Player Scores an Amazing 92 Points in One Game

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A California high school basketball player has stunned the sports world with his amazing feat on Tuesday, when he scored a whopping 92 points in a single game.

Playing for Chino Hills High School, LaMelo Ball went on a tear with a drive to score nearly two thirds of all the points his team earned in its February 7 146-123 win over Los Osos, according to the Kansas City Star.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The player’s father said LaMelo “went crazy” with a spree of baskets after having already scored 29 points by halftime.

Ball’s father also noted that LaMelo’s brother, LiAngelo, is usually the top scoring member of the family but LiAngelo wasn’t playing that night.

Still, some folks in the district are unhappy with the amazing feat saying that the Ball brothers are ruining team efforts and turning games into star vehicles.

“That’s wrong,” Los Osos coach Dave Smith said. “It goes against everything CIF (California Interscholastic Federation) stands for. The Ball boys are very talented and great players, but it’s embarrassing to high school athletics. I’ve been coaching for 35 years, and we’ve turned high school athletics into individualism.”

“It’s amazing to watch a kid score that many points. But it’s tough to say that’s what CIF athletics is about,” Smith concluded.

There is still a decades-old record to beat, though. The high school scoring record is still held by Danny Heater of Burnsville (W.Va.) High School, who scored 135 points in one game back in 1960.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.