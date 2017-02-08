‘These People Suck,’ NFL Network Reporter Says of Bannon, Conway, Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday, NFL Network reporter Mike Silver issued some strong words for the Trump administration on Twitter.

“Be strong snowflake,” Silver tweeted. “I’m railing against racism and the like. These people suck. I won’t sit back and stay silent.”

When pressed by one of his Twitter followers on the identity of “these people,” Silver explained.

“Yes. Trump. Bannon. Conway. Spencer. Flynn. Pay attention. They are not big on making non-white male Christians feel accepted,” Silver tweeted.

Silver referenced Pats cornerback Devin McCourty, telling Time magazine that he won’t attend a White House ceremony honoring his team’s Super Bowl championship because he wouldn’t feel “accepted.”

“I’m not going to the White House,” McCourty told Time. “Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

“He shouldn’t feel accepted by these people,” tweeted Silver.

The other Patriot not going is tight end Martellus Bennett.

“I’m going to speak my mind because guess what… that’s right for a looonngg time my ancestors didn’t have a voice,” tweeted Bennett.

Silver supported this position by tweeting to Bennett, “Stay loud. Stay woke.”

One of Silver’s followers, Kansas City Chiefs fan Steve Miller, challenged Silver on Twitter. “Be careful throwing around labels lest you become the very thing you’re trying to call out,” he wrote.

“I’m going to label bigots bigots,” Silver tweeted. “That does not make me a bigot. I do not need your help. Bye now.”