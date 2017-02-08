Skip to content

UFC Fighter Responds to Fight Challenge from Deadspin Editor, Offers to Fight One Handed, in Sumo Suit

Tim Kennedy

by Dylan Gwinn8 Feb 20170

Two weeks ago we brought you the story of Deadspin editor-turned internet tough guy Tim Marchman who, after his site got owned by Ted Cruz on Twitter, decided to defend Deadspin by challenging Cruz’s supporters to a fight.

Marchman tweeted:

This flexing of the Twitter muscles brought about a response from conservative UFC fighter, Ranger/Special Forces operator, and sniper Tim Kennedy who happily accepted the challenge:


Of course, Kennedy’s challenge went unanswered by the suddenly humbled Marchman. Now, Kennedy is sharing the exact nature of his fighting offer to Marchman, and on Tuesday night he did just that:

So, even with the promise of the proceeds to charity, and with Kennedy offering to endure ten punches to every punch from him, not to mention the extreme indignity of having to appear publicly in a sumo suit, Marchman still refused to answer the bell for a fight that he asked for.

Sad!

