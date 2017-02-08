UFC Fighter Responds to Fight Challenge from Deadspin Editor, Offers to Fight One Handed, in Sumo Suit

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two weeks ago we brought you the story of Deadspin editor-turned internet tough guy Tim Marchman who, after his site got owned by Ted Cruz on Twitter, decided to defend Deadspin by challenging Cruz’s supporters to a fight.

Marchman tweeted:

Unsurprising that not one Ted Cruz-supporting cuck/Twitter user is willing to face me in the UFC octagon. — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) January 25, 2017

This flexing of the Twitter muscles brought about a response from conservative UFC fighter, Ranger/Special Forces operator, and sniper Tim Kennedy who happily accepted the challenge:

I’m your huckleberry. I also take note that you are a pathetic cyber bully. My email is tim@rangerup.com I’m available at your leisure. https://t.co/6AS3qAllXV — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) January 25, 2017



Of course, Kennedy’s challenge went unanswered by the suddenly humbled Marchman. Now, Kennedy is sharing the exact nature of his fighting offer to Marchman, and on Tuesday night he did just that:

After an email with @timmarchman I offered the these fight options:

1. 1 arm tied behind my back.

2. I’m in a sumo suit.

3. 10-1 punch off. pic.twitter.com/2jQnfFYWlG — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) February 7, 2017

So, even with the promise of the proceeds to charity, and with Kennedy offering to endure ten punches to every punch from him, not to mention the extreme indignity of having to appear publicly in a sumo suit, Marchman still refused to answer the bell for a fight that he asked for.

Sad!

