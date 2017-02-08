Vanity Fair: Breitbart Co-opted Tom Brady

In an article republished in Vanity Fair, Poynter.org’s chief media critic James Warren complains that Breitbart News “adopted” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as “the latest victim of a liberal social-media conspiracy.”
From Vanity Fair:
If only it were The Onion. But it’s Breitbart News.
“Liberals explode with vitriol as #NotMySuperBowlChamps trends on social media” is the headline atop this profound cultural revelation:
“As the New England Patriots took yet another Super Bowl win, liberals from coast to coast exploded with vitriol on social media, furious that a team with tangential links to President Donald Trump came out on top Sunday. Since that final touchdown, the hashtag #NotMySuperBowlChamps and other similar tags have been trending.” (Breitbart)
Huh?
