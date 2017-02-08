Vanity Fair: Breitbart Co-opted Tom Brady

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In an article republished in Vanity Fair, Poynter.org’s chief media critic James Warren complains that Breitbart News “adopted” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as “the latest victim of a liberal social-media conspiracy.”

From Vanity Fair:

If only it were The Onion. But it’s Breitbart News.

“Liberals explode with vitriol as #NotMySuperBowlChamps trends on social media” is the headline atop this profound cultural revelation:

“As the New England Patriots took yet another Super Bowl win, liberals from coast to coast exploded with vitriol on social media, furious that a team with tangential links to President Donald Trump came out on top Sunday. Since that final touchdown, the hashtag #NotMySuperBowlChamps and other similar tags have been trending.” (Breitbart)

Huh?

Read the rest here.