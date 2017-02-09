Skip to content

VIDEO: Charles Oakley Arrested at Knicks Game, After Fighting Security Guard and Going After Knicks Owner

screenshot
screenshot

by Dylan Gwinn9 Feb 2017

**UPDATE** Charles Oakley recently spoke with media to give his description of the events:

Known as one of the “enforcers,” during his eighteen-year career in the NBA, Charles Oakley spent much of that enforcement time at Madison Square Garden. However, after Oakley engaged in some pushing, shoving, and highly questionable behavior at MSG on Wednesday night the only enforcement that occurred was law enforcement.

Oakley was arrested Wednesday night after getting in a fight with a security guard, and then going after Knicks Owner James Dolan:

After the incident the Knicks said this, via twitter:

