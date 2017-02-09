VIDEO: Charles Oakley Arrested at Knicks Game, After Fighting Security Guard and Going After Knicks Owner

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

**UPDATE** Charles Oakley recently spoke with media to give his description of the events:

Known as one of the “enforcers,” during his eighteen-year career in the NBA, Charles Oakley spent much of that enforcement time at Madison Square Garden. However, after Oakley engaged in some pushing, shoving, and highly questionable behavior at MSG on Wednesday night the only enforcement that occurred was law enforcement.

Oakley was arrested Wednesday night after getting in a fight with a security guard, and then going after Knicks Owner James Dolan:

Soooooo Charles Oakley just got into a fight at he Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/klZBD89VI7 — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) February 9, 2017

A man that looked like Charles Oakley just went after Knicks owner James Dolan. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 9, 2017

After the incident the Knicks said this, via twitter:

