AP Source: Joshua Kushner May Buy Miami Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations says Joshua Kushner, whose older brother is an adviser to President Trump, has a preliminary agreement to buy the Miami Marlins for about $1.6 billion.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the Marlins and owner Jeffrey Loria have not commented publicly on negotiations.

The preliminary agreement preceded due diligence by Kushner, the person said, adding the final offer could be much lower than $1.6 billion. Other parties are also interested in buying the Marlins, and Loria might reopen negotiations with them.

Kushner is a New York City businessman and investor and part of the real estate family that also includes Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and an adviser to the president. Any sale must be approved by at least three-quarters of Major League Baseball teams.