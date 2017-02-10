Skip to content

Indians Pitcher Trevor Bauer Takes on Twitter, Apple Over ‘Liberal Slanted Anti-Trump Articles’

Trevor Bauer
The Associated Press

by Trent Baker10 Feb 20170

With one tweet, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer stirred up Twitter users Thursday.

Bauer questioned why Twitter and Apple send his phone “liberal slanted anti-Trump articles,” which ended up with Twitter users questioning his intelligence, calling him and his team’s logo “racist” and one even told him to “get cancer.”

