Indians Pitcher Trevor Bauer Takes on Twitter, Apple Over ‘Liberal Slanted Anti-Trump Articles’

With one tweet, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer stirred up Twitter users Thursday.

Bauer questioned why Twitter and Apple send his phone “liberal slanted anti-Trump articles,” which ended up with Twitter users questioning his intelligence, calling him and his team’s logo “racist” and one even told him to “get cancer.”

Really annoyed that @Apple and @Twitter continue to flood my phone with liberal slanted anti trump articles. fair and equal reporting? No? — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 9, 2017

@ToddDevlin @supermarioelia lol this is actually funny talking about someone who is widely known as being intelligent. — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

@holymoze @ZackMeisel @AndrewZelman wrong and wrong. Nothing about any of that is racist — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

@soshnigod oh so now because I don't agree with you I should die. Perfect example of the problem with this country — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

Perfect example of the "love" and "tolerance" exhibited by many leftists. I state my opinion, He wishes I get cancer. Solid https://t.co/Sl493jNxX7 — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

@Dustyjumpwings i haven't met a single Native American yet who thinks it's racist. Shut up — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

@AndrewZelman almost all of my teammates support trump sooooo — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 10, 2017

