LeGarrette Blount Says He Will Not Attend White House Super Bowl Celebration

Fantasy Football: LeGarrette Blount ACTIVE against Cleveland Browns
UPI

by Dylan Gwinn10 Feb 20170

LeGarrette Blount has become the latest in a line of New England Patriots to decline the invitation from the White House for their Super Bowl LI victory.

On Thursday, during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Blount said he didn’t feel welcome at the White House, and wouldn’t attend.

The decision not to attend adds Blount’s name to a list that already includes Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty, Donta Hightower, and Chris Long. Though, not all players have declined for political reasons. Running back James White has not yet decided whether or not he will make the trip to DC.

Wide receivers Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell announced on ESPN that they will attend the White House ceremony.

