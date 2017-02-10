Report: Ex-Baylor President Ken Starr Looking for Spot in Trump Administration

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ken Starr, who until just last year was president of Baylor University, is looking to land in the Trump administration, according to reports.

A report now says that Starr is in the running for a job at the Department of State as an ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, according to Foreign Policy magazine.

Indeed, the magazine found a source that said the job is Starr’s “if he wants it.”

Starr lost his job at Baylor last year amid an investigation into sexual abuse charges against several of the school’s football players. As the sex charges grew, Starr eventually resigned his position leading the college.

According to a school newspaper report on Starr’s resignation, Baylor removed Starr because he refused to act on several reported rapes going back as far as 2009, a year before he even assumed office.

Of course, Ken Starr most famously headed up the independent investigation into President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. Starr investigated the death of Clinton operative Vince Foster, looked into the Clintons’ shady investment dealings, and led the inquiry into Bill Clinton’s sexual harassment of White House aide Monica Lewinsky. Starr’s investigations eventually led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in the House of Representatives. The Senate did not convict Clinton, and he was able to complete his presidency.

