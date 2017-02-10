Sports Media Succeeds in Getting NBA Star to Insult President Trump by Taking the ‘et’ Out of ‘Asset’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NBA Star Steph Curry responded to comments from Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, regarding President Trump. Not only has Curry responded, he revised Plank’s remarks in order to turn them into an insult.

On Tuesday, Plank, when asked about his opinion of Donald Trump as it pertained to the manufacturing council of which Plank was a part, described Trump’s business vision as “an asset to this country.”

So clearly, Plank is only speaking about Trump’s business acumen and vision, not on what he thinks of him personally or whether he would like to buy a nice summer home with him.

Despite knowing that, on Wednesday, Curry, who is under contract with Under Armour through 2024, morphed into an adolescent and turned Plank’s comments into an insult, “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et,” from asset.

This is a hysterical overreaction from Curry, especially since Plank’s comments only referenced Trump’s effect on business. Yet, Curry somehow found a way to form an insult out of a completely benign comment. Mainly, because that’s what his sycophants in the liberal sports media want him to do.

As pointed out by Clay Travis in Outkick The Coverage, look at the “laudatory” way in which the San Jose Mercury News led into Curry’s comments, “So to hear him (Steph Curry) speak frankly in response to Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s comments praising Donald Trump was a step forward for the mega star. To learn of his sense his urgency to get a full grasp on Plank’s comments, and whether the Under Armour mission had changed, revealed a more bold Curry. One who is more willing to wield his power. One who is impacted by the modern political climate and is choosing sides.”

So, if speaking out against Trump constituted a “step forward” for Curry, what would have happened if he spoke out in favor of Donald Trump? Would this mean a step backwards for Curry? Of course it would have: just ask Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Jim Brown, Ray Lewis, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Aubrey Huff, or any other number of athletes who have faced backlash from the sports media for supporting Trump. Or, for merely suggesting that Trump should be given a chance.

Which brings us to the point that most athletes in the NBA lean politically liberal. Sure, why not? Most players are products of the urban PC culture, and liberalism dominates that culture. Yet, how much time do you think Steph Curry, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, or Colin Kaepernick actually spend studying and discussing politics in their free time?

Probably very little, meaning they would in no way be inclined to speak out on those issues as frequently and forcefully as they do unless they had friendly prompting from the sports media. Which, it appears, is exactly what happened in this case. Athletes aren’t without blame for the phenomenon of ill-informed, jock speak when it comes to politics. Specifically, when it comes to trashing the right.

After all, they could refuse to do it. However, it’s important to remember they’re mere puppets on the strings of the liberal sports media.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn