Saints Running Back Mark Ingram Takes Down 600 Pound Boar

Can anyone say, “barbecue at Mark Ingram’s house?”

Based on the size of this 600 lb. boar, there’s a good chance that a lot of people will partake of some home cooking at Chez Ingram. The Saints running back went to Tennessee last week and did his part to help with the epidemic of hog overpopulation:

Great time hunting this week with some great folk!!! Big 600 lb hog didn’t stand a chance!!! One shot shawty!! pic.twitter.com/LvZAwkycoJ — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) February 10, 2017

To put that into perspective, the hog Mark Ingram shot weighs only 23 pounds less, than the entire right side of the Saints offensive line. That’s a big pig.

