Going for the Gold: Golfer-in-Chief Trump Keeps it Consistent with New Driver

From newly installed gold drapes in the Oval Office to golden decor in his New York penthouse, it’s well known that the new occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania can’t get enough of his favorite color.

Now President Trump, who claims to own a few club championship trophies, has a new gold weapon of choice on the golf tee thanks to a gift from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In @POLITICO Playbook: Palm Beach update: pix of Trump on driving range + inside Steve Schwarzman’s 70th bday bash: https://t.co/eyJAECTeGb pic.twitter.com/WlY2xU0Use — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) February 12, 2017

Trump looks in good form, swinging his gold Honma Beres S-05 driver on the range in Palm Beach. Abe gifted the new club to the president after he won the election in 2016.

Hopefully, the new driver will give America’s 45th president a few more yards off the tee and help him keep his golf ball on the fairway. With a retail price of $3,755 it better.