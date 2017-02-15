NBA Coach Gregg Popovich Still Triggered by Trump Win

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Chief social justice warrior and head coach for the San Antonio Spurs, Gregg Popovich, just can’t get over that Donald J. Trump won the 2016 presidential election and now sits in the oval office as the 45th president of the United States.

“There will be some people who will say, ‘Just go coach your basketball team,'” San Antonio’s head leftist said. “Just go do this, go sit in your sauna, just go run the football, whatever it might be.”

But that’s not his style, reported WTHR 13. How can he relax when America has been taken over by an outside force? “Some days, I feel like we’ve been invaded by another power and taken over [by people] who don’t feel the same. It’s a strange land,” the three-time NBA Coach-of-the-Year laments.

Popovich continued:

We all hope President Trump is successful. We hope he does some good things for everyone, but he didn’t start the presidency by mollifying any groups he disparaged during the campaign. He didn’t say anything about women, or black people, or Mexican people, Hispanic people, LGBT people, handicapped people. [He] acted like it never happened,” Popovich said. So that willingness to do whatever it took to get elected, to say and act the way he did, I thought was unacceptable and really disgusting, so I said it. Even people who voted for him can see that, but for some reason, they feel they can ignore that or forget about it. His personality, [his] inability to get over himself, informs his words and his decisions, and that’s what’s scary.

Of course, Popovich is not alone when it comes to NBA coaches dumping on President Trump. Detroit Pistons losing coach Stan Van Gundy expressed his sentiments in January, saying that America “took a major step back” when voters elected Trump. He added, “We elected a man who said some of the worst things ever, and people still voted for him. It’s been over a month and I still can’t believe so many were willing ignore racism, sexism, and mistreatment of the LGBTQ community.”

Plus, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is on record for saying, “The man who’s going to lead you has routinely used racist, misogynist, insulting words. That’s a tough one.”