Donald Trump Declines ESPN Invite to Fill Out NCAA Bracket

With an abundance of madness swirling around him in February, Donald Trump has decided to forego the madness of March. President Trump declined ESPN’s invitation to fill out an NCAA bracket on a March Madness televised special, the way Barack Obama had done before him.

ESPN reached out to the White House to see if Trump would consider it. However, according to a spokesman for the worldwide leader: “We expressed our interest to the White House in continuing the presidential bracket. They have respectfully declined.”

White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks explained in an email to The Washington Post, “We look forward to working with ESPN on another opportunity in the near future.” Neither the White House nor ESPN had any details on what other opportunities might lie down the road.”

Hopefully those opportunities will consist of something that Trump actually cares about. Which shouldn’t be all that hard, considering the 45th president has by far the most extensive and diverse sports background of any president we’ve ever had, including involvement in professional football at the NFL and USFL, boxing, golf, an attempt to purchase a Major League Baseball team, and taking Jim McMahon down.

Why should he have to do a bracket show about a sport he doesn’t follow? Because the guy before him did it? Granted, it’s an NCAA bracket and not the Iranian nuclear deal. However, Donald Trump was elected to be the opposite of Barack Obama.

He’s doing a good job of that, let’s keep it up.

