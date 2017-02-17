Atlanta Brewery Reluctantly Produces ‘Patriot Pale Ale’ After Losing Super Bowl Wager with Boston’s Samuel Adams

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

You won’t find a more time-honored and permanent fixture in sports than beer and betting. However, as with all wagers the time to pay up eventually comes, and that time has come for SweetWater Brewery in Atlanta.

Prior to the Super Bowl, SweetWater agreed to a bet with Samuel Adams in Boston. The wager mandated that the brewery from the losing city would have to name a beer after the team from the winning city.

.@SamuelAdamsBeer Let’s #riseup the stakes and force the loser to rename a beer after the winners team. Dirty Bird Lager has a nice ring — SweetWater Brewery (@sweetwaterbrew) January 27, 2017

Thanks to Kyle Shanahan’s apparent inability to call running plays with a 25-point lead, Atlanta lost the Super Bow to New England. Thus, leading to the creation of Patriot Pale Ale:

it’s the bet that keeps coming back to bite us in the ass @SamuelAdamsBeer. We have 100 of these god awful cans at tours for souvenir beer pic.twitter.com/hWNkJtBihQ — SweetWater Brewery (@sweetwaterbrew) February 15, 2017

The words written on the can give much insight into the tortured existence of those who brought Patriot Pale Ale into the world.

The outside of the can reads, “Soul crushing pale ale that will leave you feeling deflated. No G.O.A.T. harmed in the creation of this beer (but we gave it our best shot.)” #rogerthat”

Living up to your part of a bet is one thing, having a great sense of humor about it takes it to another level. Well done, SweetWater. Well done, indeed.

