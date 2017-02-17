Skip to content

Patriots Chris Long Goes on Twitter Rant to Explain Why He won’t Attend White House Meeting

AP Photo
The Associated Press

by Warner Todd Huston17 Feb 20170

Apparently New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long got a bit fed up with the attacks launched against him for his decision to skip the White House meeting the team earned by winning the Super Bowl LI. Long jumped to his Twitter account to slam fans disappointed over his decision.

After announcing that he would be one of at least six Patriots players who will not attend the White House meeting, Long was hit with a wave of tweets by fans upset over his move. Some of the criticism appears to have stuck in the player’s craw and he took to Twitter to strike back with a series of disjointed, sometimes childish, other times sensible attacks on the fans.

Of all his tweets, one stood out as a common sense note about what these White House events really are.

Indeed, the event is just a photo op. But, if it is that meaningless, why make such a big statement by skipping it?

In any case, Long unleashed a tweetstorm of other responses to fans to explain his decision and in many cases responding directly to their complaints.

