Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Will Narrate Documentary ‘D-Day: Over Normandy’

Five-time Super Bowl winning coach Bill Belichick has been tapped to step out from behind his coaching clipboard and in front of a microphone to narrate a new World War II documentary about the famed D-Day invasion of Normandy, launched by Allied Forces that led to the end of the biggest war in human history.

The one-hour film by the WWII Foundation/Tim Gray Media films titled D-Day: Over Normandy, will feature drone aerial shots of many of the important objectives Allied forces mapped out on June 6, 1944 as the liberation of western Europe got underway.

The modern aerial footage will accompany interviews with veterans who fought on the ground, mixed with archival footage of the terrible fighting that fateful day, supplemented by new maps and animations created to follow the flow of battle.

“First and foremost, Bill Belichick has been an active supporter of the World War II Foundation since we produced the first of our films in 2006,” said Tim Gray, Chairman of the foundation and producer, director and writer of 18 WWII documentary films to date. “Coach Belichick understands our mission because he is a student of military history and is very proud of the service of his own father Steve, who served in both Europe and the Pacific in World War II,” Gray added.

“Growing up in Annapolis, Maryland, where my father coached football at the United States Naval Academy, I understand the importance of preserving the memory of those who served our nation during World War II,” Bill Belichick said. “Every day of my childhood, I was immersed in the tradition of the United States Navy. I was, and remain, inspired by their discipline, teamwork and courage, especially the sailors who fought on D-Day and in the Pacific theater, where the U.S. Pacific Fleet sacrificed so much for ultimate victory. The Navy, Army, Air Force and Marines made one heck of a team in World War II,” said Belichick.

The film will air this spring on American Public Television (PBS) stations around the country. Rhode Island PBS is the presenting station for the film.

