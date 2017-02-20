Cardinals Dexter Fowler Calls Trump Travel Ban ‘Unfortunate’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler says President Trump’s travel ban has affected his home life to the point where they no longer feel comfortable traveling to Iran, to visit his wife’s family.

Folwer, whose wife is Iranian, spoke with ESPN about the impact the travel ban involving seven Middle Eastern countries has had on his personal life. “It’s huge,” Fowler said. “Especially anytime you’re not able to see family, it’s unfortunate.”

Fowler also relayed how his sister-in-law decided to delay her return from a business trip to Qatar over concerns she might be detained.

The executive order signed by President Trump, which instituted the temporary travel restrictions, was blocked by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The Trump administration has begun rewriting the order in hopes of satisfying the courts.

Fowler spent 2016 on the Cubs roster, helping them to win their first World Series since 1908 before departing in the offseason to sign a 5-year, $82.5 million dollar contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.

