Rory McIlroy Comes Back Early From Golf Rehab to Tee It Up With President Trump

Rory McIlroy joined President Donald Trump on Sunday morning for a round of golf at Florida’s Trump International Golf course.

The Irish golfer, now ranked #3 in the world behind Dustin Johnson and Jason Day, got a chance to watch the newly elected president air out that $3700 golden driver gifted to him last week by Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Although former President Barack Obama forbade anyone to release his scores to the public, McIlroy revealed to No Laying Up that America’s 45th president shot about 80 and was a “decent player for a guy in his 70’s!”

Four-time major champion McIlroy, who is recovering from a rib fracture, got a call from Trump on Saturday night. Rory wasn’t planning to play until next weekend’s WGC-Mexico Championship but decided to accelerate his schedule so he could to tee it up with the president.

McIlroy joined the New York billionaire and played from the forward tees, requiring minimal use of his driver. Using the TrackMan swing speed device, McIlroy concluded that his swing speed is almost back to where it was before the injury.

According to WH spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders, initially Trump only “intended to play a few holes” with the Northern Ireland native, who now permanently resides in Florida. But, the president was enjoying the day so much that he “decided to play longer.”

Nick Mullen from ISM and a friend of the president Rich Levine completed the illustrious foursome.

Big battle today at Trump International with Clear CEO Garry Singer @McIlroyRory @PaulONeillYES @realDonaldTrump Drain the putt… pic.twitter.com/AZJqEVtlBT — ClearSports (@ClearSportsLLC) February 19, 2017

A picture posted by Clear Sports, showed Paul O’Neill and Clear Sports CEO Garry Singer posing with Trump on the same day. The short guy in the picture needs a victory at the Masters in April to complete the prestigious grand slam of golf, accomplished by only five players: Gene Sarazen, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Tiger Woods.