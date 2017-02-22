Ronda Rousey’s Next Bout Will Be as an Actress on TV’s ‘Blindspot’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After two disastrous fights in a row, UFC star Ronda Rousey is going back to acting with an upcoming role on the NBC series “Blindspot.”

Following her 48-second beatdown at the hands of Amanda Nunes late last year, Rousey disappeared from public view until she suddenly turned up at the Dakota XL pipeline protest on January 24. Apparently we will now be seeing more of her on TV, though.

While Rousey has still made no public announcements about her floundering boxing career, it appears she looks to relaunch the acting career she furtively began several years ago by wrangling a guest appearance in an upcoming episode of “Blindspot,” Fox Sports reported.

Rousey will guest star as Devon Penberthy in a May episode of the network’s action-adventure show. Rousey’s character is described as a rough and tumble convict in the advance publicity.

“Rousey will be playing DEVON PENBERTHY: a female prison inmate who grew up in a working class family from the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and is serving time for transporting weapons across state lines. She is a tough, athletic woman who knows how to fight and handle a weapon,” the NBC statement reads.

The “Blindspot” role is far from the first acting job Rousey has won. She appeared in the Sylvester Stallone film, “Expendables 3,” in 2014, the Vin Diesel vehicle “Fast 7” in 2015, and had a guest spot in the movie version of the HBO series “Entourage” in 2015.

