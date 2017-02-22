Rory McIlroy Bashed for Playing Golf with President Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday, Breitbart reported that Irish golfer Rory McIlroy came back early from a rehab stint for a stress fracture to his ribs to play a round of golf in Florida with newly elected U.S. president Donald J. Trump.

Trump was enjoying his golf outing so much on Sunday that he ended up playing a full 18-hole-round rather than just a few holes as he initially intended. McIlroy, slated to play the WGC-Mexico Championship next weekend, sped up his recovery schedule to have the honor of playing with America’s 45th president.

McIlroy was impressed with the president’s game saying Trump “shot about 80,” and was a “decent player for a guy in his 70’s!”

However, many weren’t so impressed with Rory for his decision to tee-it-up with the President:

Pitiful. @McIlroyRory can spend his free time how he wants. And you and I can ask, why is he normalising this lying, racist scumbag? https://t.co/DKDb4Fa60N — lawrencedonegan (@lawrencedonegan) February 20, 2017

And now @McIlroyRory finds himself caught up in a another Trump lie..a small one, but a lie nevertheless. Welcome to the club. https://t.co/eHyVPkSy4r — lawrencedonegan (@lawrencedonegan) February 20, 2017

Rory McIlroy didnt play in the olympics cos he didnt want ppl to hate him , but he plays golf with donald trump .Good one rory #rorymcilroy — jimmy morgan (@jimmymo78647603) February 20, 2017

@McIlroyRory disgusted & ashamed that my countryman #rorymcilroy thought it appropriate to golf with vile hate-monger Trump. — Hedley Lamarr (@Stromboli53) February 21, 2017