Skip to content

Rory McIlroy Bashed for Playing Golf with President Trump

Rory McIlroy had cited concerns over the Zika virus when he pulled out of the Rio Olympic Games
AFP

by Robert J. Marlow22 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday, Breitbart reported that Irish golfer Rory McIlroy came back early from a rehab stint for a stress fracture to his ribs to play a round of golf in Florida with newly elected U.S. president Donald J. Trump.

Trump was enjoying his golf outing so much on Sunday that he ended up playing a full 18-hole-round rather than just a few holes as he initially intended. McIlroy, slated to play the WGC-Mexico Championship next weekend, sped up his recovery schedule to have the honor of playing with America’s 45th president.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

McIlroy was impressed with the president’s game saying Trump “shot about 80,” and was a “decent player for a guy in his 70’s!”

However, many weren’t so impressed with Rory for his decision to tee-it-up with the President: 


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.