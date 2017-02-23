Bill Belichick On Witness List to Testify in Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Case

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick could be called to testify in the double murder trial of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez.

Prosecutors filed charges against Hernandez for the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Jury selection for the trial is already under way, the Boston Globe reports.

But, along with jury selection, the prosecution has filed a list of some 120 potential civilian witnesses, including coach Belichick.

There is no indication just what prosecutors intend to ask the coach.

Hernandez’s former University of Florida teammate, Dolphins center Mike Pouncey, is also on the witnesses list, according to SportingNews.com.

The player pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder in this current case.

Hernandez, who played for the Patriots between 2010 and 2012, has already been convicted of murder in a separate case. In 2015 the former NFL tight end was convicted of the first-degree murder of Odin Lloyd. He was sentenced to life without parole.

