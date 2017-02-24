Skip to content

32 Teams Vie for Final March Madness Bids, Big Payouts

Jaylen Johnson, Ty Outlaw
The Associated Press

by John Pudner24 Feb 20170

The following 32 teams are vying for the final 19 or so NCAA bids that will be left after these locks and auto bids are determined.

If your school appears on this list, you want as many of the other teams on the list to lose. If you are a fan of a particular conference, you want as many of the teams listed by your conference here to win if they playing a lock or a team with no chance. Every team extra team that makes the tournament wins about $100,000 for every team in their conference, and then another $100,000 or so for every game they win once in the tournament.

Of the teams on this table, the biggest win came for Georgia at Alabama, behind another fantastic game from JJ Frazier with Yante Maten injured. Georgia is the only team besides Villanova with two top-20 players at Value Add Basketball, but they only have two other players in the top 1000.

Conference Teams “Locks” as of February 23, 2017
America East Conference 1 Champ only
American Athletic Conference 2 Cincinnati and SMU
Atlantic 10 Conference 1 Champ (if not VCU, Dayton)
Atlantic Coast Conference 8 Louisville, UNC, Duke, Florida State, Uva, Notre Dame, Va Tech, Miami
Atlantic Sun Conference 1 Champ only
Big 12 Conference 3 Kansas, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State
Big East Conference 3 Villanova, Butler, Creighton
Big Sky Conference 1 Champ only
Big South Conference 1 Champ only
Big Ten Conference 2 Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern
Big West Conference 1 Champ only
Colonial Athletic Association 1 Champ only
Conference USA 1 Champ (if not Middle Tennessee)
Horizon League 1 Champ only
Ivy League 1 Champ only
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference 1 Champ only
Mid American Conference 1 Champ only
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference 1 Champ only
Missouri Valley Conference 1 (Champ unless Wichita State or Illinois State)
Mountain West Conference 1 Champ (if not Nevada)
Northeast Conference 1 Champ only
Ohio Valley Conference 1 Champ only
Pac-12 Conference 4 Oregon, Arizona, UCLA, USC
Patriot League 1 Champ only
Southeastern Conference 2 Kentucky, Florida
Southern Conference 1 Champ only
Southland Conference 1 Champ only
Southwestern Athletic Conference 1 Champ only
Sun Belt Conference 1 Champ only
West Coast Conference 2 Gonzaga, St. Mary’s
Western Athletic Conference 1 Champ only
Total Teams 49 Leaving at least 19 spots


