32 Teams Vie for Final March Madness Bids, Big Payouts

The following 32 teams are vying for the final 19 or so NCAA bids that will be left after these locks and auto bids are determined.
If your school appears on this list, you want as many of the other teams on the list to lose. If you are a fan of a particular conference, you want as many of the teams listed by your conference here to win if they playing a lock or a team with no chance. Every team extra team that makes the tournament wins about $100,000 for every team in their conference, and then another $100,000 or so for every game they win once in the tournament.
Of the teams on this table, the biggest win came for Georgia at Alabama, behind another fantastic game from JJ Frazier with Yante Maten injured. Georgia is the only team besides Villanova with two top-20 players at Value Add Basketball, but they only have two other players in the top 1000.
|Conference
|Teams
|“Locks” as of February 23, 2017
|America East Conference
|1
|Champ only
|American Athletic Conference
|2
|Cincinnati and SMU
|Atlantic 10 Conference
|1
|Champ (if not VCU, Dayton)
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|8
|Louisville, UNC, Duke, Florida State, Uva, Notre Dame, Va Tech, Miami
|Atlantic Sun Conference
|1
|Champ only
|Big 12 Conference
|3
|Kansas, Baylor, West Virginia, Iowa State
|Big East Conference
|3
|Villanova, Butler, Creighton
|Big Sky Conference
|1
|Champ only
|Big South Conference
|1
|Champ only
|Big Ten Conference
|2
|Purdue, Wisconsin, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern
|Big West Conference
|1
|Champ only
|Colonial Athletic Association
|1
|Champ only
|Conference USA
|1
|Champ (if not Middle Tennessee)
|Horizon League
|1
|Champ only
|Ivy League
|1
|Champ only
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
|1
|Champ only
|Mid American Conference
|1
|Champ only
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|1
|Champ only
|Missouri Valley Conference
|1
|(Champ unless Wichita State or Illinois State)
|Mountain West Conference
|1
|Champ (if not Nevada)
|Northeast Conference
|1
|Champ only
|Ohio Valley Conference
|1
|Champ only
|Pac-12 Conference
|4
|Oregon, Arizona, UCLA, USC
|Patriot League
|1
|Champ only
|Southeastern Conference
|2
|Kentucky, Florida
|Southern Conference
|1
|Champ only
|Southland Conference
|1
|Champ only
|Southwestern Athletic Conference
|1
|Champ only
|Sun Belt Conference
|1
|Champ only
|West Coast Conference
|2
|Gonzaga, St. Mary’s
|Western Athletic Conference
|1
|Champ only
|Total Teams
|49
|Leaving at least 19 spots
