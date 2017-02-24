Eyeing Comeback, Former NFL Quarterback Vince Young Applies for Rights to ‘Make Vince Great Again’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young is looking for a comeback and is now seeking trademark status for his comeback slogan, “Make Vice Great Again,” reports reveal.

The two-time Pro Bowl player may have had a relatively short NFL career, but Young is now looking to find a spot in the Canadian Football League (CFL). According to NBC Sports, Young and hiring agent Leigh Steinberg have been talking to CFL teams about getting Young back in the game.

Along with those talks, it appears that Young is looking to drum up interest by playing on President Donald Trump’s well-known campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

is Vince Young about to attempt a comeback? #trademark application for MAKE VINCE GREAT AGAIN filed last weekhttps://t.co/AmiPBC4yWr — Erik Pelton® (@tm4smallbiz) February 23, 2017

The now 33-year-old Young hit the NFL in 2006 after coming off a stellar college career with the Texas Longhorns. But, after four years with the Titans, Young drifted from team to team in one-year stints as a practice squad member until he was released by the Cleveland Browns in 2014.

