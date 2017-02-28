Tebow Launches Several Homers in Batting Practice, During First Day of Mets Spring Training

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tim Tebow reported to the Mets spring training facility at Port St. Lucie on Monday. Not so much with an eye towards making the Mets roster, something that looks unachievable at this point. Instead, Tebow reports to camp with an eye towards playing with the same effort he displayed when he first began his MLB journey.

That effort was evident to all in the batting cage, when Tebow smashed a total nine homeruns:

Tim Tebow hit two homers in his first round of batting practice. pic.twitter.com/80IKTkUYtS — Steve Gardner (@SteveAGardner) February 27, 2017

Tebow sought help with his hitting woes during the offseason. The former NFL quarterback received coaching from Mets hitting instructor Kevin Long, as well as some pointers from Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy.

According to USA Today, Tebow said, “There’s been some changes (since the fall), certain rhythm things, placing my foot or how close I am to the plate. There’s been pieces of it that have changed. Overall though, I haven’t totally changed my swing.

“Tebow, who had a .194/.296/.242 slash line with 20 strikeouts in 62 at-bats in the Arizona Fall League, will continue to work out with the Mets minor league squad, with the possibility of playing in a few games with the Mets later this spring.”

Despite the enormous, uphill climb Tebow faces in trying to start a professional baseball career after more than a decade out of the game, he continues to chase the dream, while still acknowledging the difficulty and enjoying the journey.

Tebow shared his thoughts on playing in the big leagues, “That’s my ultimate goal. But I’ve had so much fun training, pursuing it. I enjoy the process, and hopefully I’ll have a chance to (play in the major leagues) someday.’’

