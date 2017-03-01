Former NBA Star Has Serious Issue With Idea of Playing With a Gay Teammate

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former NBA star and current member of the Israeli Premier League, Amar’e Stoudemire, appears to have no interest in playing with a gay teammate. Reporters asked Stoudemire, who now plays for Hapoel Jerusalem, how he would feel about having a gay teammate.

Stoudemire had a very interesting response. Instead of saying he would have no problem with it, like most of his teammates did, Stoudemire said, “I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner, and I’m going to drive…take a different route to the gym.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Of course, this sounds like a joke. So, Stoudemire when asked if he was in fact joking, Stoudemire responded, “I mean, there’s always truth within a joke.”

Okay, then.

Here is video of Stoudemire’s exchange with reporters:

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn