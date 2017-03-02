Report: Colin Kaepernick to Stand for National Anthem in 2017

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After refusing to stand for the national anthem in 2016, activist and quarterback Colin Kaepernick now plans to stand in 2017, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Kaepernick said from the beginning that he would kneel until he saw a significant change, but that change seems to be when he no longer has a gig in the NFL.



The polarizing quarterback opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers this week and will officially be a free agent next week.

Per ESPN’s Schefter, Kaepernick is ending the protest because he does not want to “detract from the positive change that he believes has been created,” but the timing of the announcement makes it obvious that the quarterback wants to separate himself from the distraction and controversy.

