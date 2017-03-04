Tebow: ‘I Want to Adopt a Child from Every Continent’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tim Tebow may be single, but he has already started planning out his future family.

“I want to adopt so badly,” Tebow said in an interview with PEOPLE. “I can’t wait. It’s definitely something I see in my future.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The 2007 Heisman winner added, “You know what I think would be awesome? If I could adopt a kid from every continent. I think that would be a pretty cool goal. I want to sit around the dinner table every night and see kids from Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, right here in the States. How cool would that be? It’s one of my favorite things to dream about.”

Tebow, 29, said it is a “requirement” that his future spouse loves Jesus, kids and wants to adopt.

“Of course I want a woman who I’m attracted to,” the aspiring Major League Baseball said. “That’s a very big part of it. But I’m looking for someone who loves Jesus and loves people. Someone who makes me want to be a better person for her. And she has to want kids, and has to want to adopt. That’s a requirement.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent