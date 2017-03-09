NFL Executive: Colin Kaepernick ‘an Embarrassment to Football’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NFL free agency is now underway and teams are moving quickly on their top targets. One big name not drawing much interest is Colin Kaepernick, who opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers following the team’s dismal 2016 season.

After kneeling during the national anthem instead of standing with everyone else before games last year, Kaepernick conveniently decided to end his protest for the upcoming 2017 season after leaving the 49ers.

According to Bleacher Report’s NFL lead writer Mike Freeman, NFL executives are wary of signing the controversial quarterback who many deemed unpatriotic and disrespectful.

At last week’s NFL combine, one executive reportedly called Kaepernick “an embarrassment to football.”

Per Freeman, executives want to avoid another Kaepernick situation and asked prospects at the combine about the polarizing player during combine interviews.

He wrote, “Three agents told Bleacher Report their clients told them teams had asked players about Kaepernick. The agents added that the combine interviews included more political questions than any of them could ever remember. And all the questions, the agents said, focused on Kaepernick’s protest last year or the possibility of future protests by other players.”

As of now, around five teams are in need of a starting quarterback, but it appears Kaepernick is not on anybody’s radar.

