Real Life Hunger Games-Themed Internet Show Will Allow Actual Rape and Murder

A group of competitors will make the trip to Russia to compete on a “Hunger Games” themed television show, where fighting, rape, and murder are allowed.

According to the Siberian Times, the show, titled “Game2: Winter,” will film on a Siberian Island in the Ob River. The presumably graphic show will air on the internet.

The show’s primary objective is to stay alive until the first of April 2018. To that end, the show’s producers have instituted a simple rule: Everything is allowed. Fighting, alcohol, murder, rape, smoking, anything.

Moreover, the show’s producers insist that their cameramen and production people will not try to stop any evil plot the competitors attempt to carry out. Yevgeny Pyatkovsy, one of the show’s organizers, addressed the issue of whether or not the production staff could play an active role in the game.

“No we won’t,” Pyatkovsky told the Siberian Times. “I am pretty sure there will be fights, and more. We are not scared of negative reaction if that happens, either … This is the raw Siberian taiga: Anything can happen, and we might not be on time to solve an emergency.”

According to the New York Post, “During the game, players must forage and store their own food in order to survive the winter months. Once the cold weather hits, they will need to learn to ice-fish through holes cut in local lakes and ponds.

“The contestants will be made up of 15 men and 15 women, from various parts of the world. They will only be armed with knives as they brave freezing temperatures, bears and other dangers associated with Siberia.”

“There will be a ground team on duty, and one or two helicopters for emergency situations,” Pyatkovsky told the Siberian Times. “Having said that, bears can run as fast as 60 kph [37 mph], and our two thousand cameras on the island would not be able to cover every centimeter of the forests.

“We will not intervene into relations between participants nor monitor their sexual life either,” Pyatkovsky told the Times. “They are free to form any couple or union, and there is no limits or rules regarding sex. If a woman falls pregnant — and manages to carry the baby — that’s fine with us. We will show the baby after the project is over.”

The show will feature 30 contestants, divided into two numerically equal teams of 15 men and 15 women. Initially, the contestants will receive winter clothing, fishing equipment, tools, and will build a house. After that constructive pursuit, they’ll be tasked to track down a group of “criminals.”

The best performer receives a prize from one of the show’s sponsors. Pyatkovsky said, “There is nothing like this show in the whole world. No one has done it as a real thing where people will actually have to use every skill they ever gained, social, physical, psychological, to survive.”

That seems true enough, but one shutters to think what kind of sponsor would want to associate their business with a show that sanctions rape and murder, not to mention what kind of prize that sponsor would think of to reward someone who just raped and murdered their way to the top.

Regardless, Woody Harrelson should be the one who presents it to them. Until then, to the competitors: “Here’s some advice. Stay alive.”

