Key Baylor Football Executive DeMarko Butler Fired in Texting Scandal

Lightning struck twice at Baylor University’s renowned football program when on Monday the second person this year affiliated with the team was fired in a sex scandal.

The private Baptist university in Waco, Texas, fired their director of football operations, DeMarko Butler, for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager.

According to a school official, the texts went to an individual classified as an adult under the laws of the state.

Butler had only worked for the university for about a month, KWTX reported.

David Kaye, Baylor’s director of athletics communications, stated in an official release from the university, ”DeMarkco Butler is no longer employed by Baylor University. As a personnel matter, we have no further comment.”

In February the university’s head football coach, Matt Rhule, was forced to terminate Brandon Washington, a recently hired strength and conditioning coach after his arrest in a solicitation of prostitution sting.

At that time Rhule said, ”When we arrived at Baylor, we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program.” He added, ”Brandon’s actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values.”