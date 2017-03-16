Former Raiders QB Todd Marinovich Pleads Guilty to Drugs, Public Nudity

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Todd Marinovich, former quarterback for the USC Trojans and the then-Los Angeles Raiders, pleaded guilty to several misdemeanor charges on Tuesday.

Marinovich, 47, was found naked in a residential backyard in Irvine, California back in August. At the time, police stated that Marinovich had in his possession, “a brown bag with methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, a marijuana pipe and his wallet.”

According to the Orange County Register, Marinovich plead guilty to 5 misdemeanor counts of drug possession, nudity, and trespassing. He also received a 90 day jail sentence. However, Marinovich can avoid jail time with the successful completion of a 6 month rehab stint and an incident-free, three year probationary period.

Marinovich became a high school legend in California, which eventually made him a prized recruit at USC. After a strong start, Marinovich underwhelmed in his remaining time at USC. He also had an arrest for cocaine possession in 1991. Marinovich then decided to enter the NFL draft, where he became the 24th overall selection of the Raiders yet only played in eight career games, as his career flamed out due to drug issues.

