Kyrie Irving is Not Alone, Apparently Shaquille O’Neal Also Believes the Earth is Flat

Shaquille O’Neal is not about to let a little thing like satellite imagery and visual evidence get in the way of a hot science take. Following on the heels of NBA star Kyrie Irving, who said earlier this year that he believes the Earth to be flat. O’Neal has decided to eschew reality, and jump in to the flat-Earth debate.

During an episode of his podcast, “Big Podcast with Shaq,” the former NBA champion argued that the Earth is indeed flat, because when he drives on the Earth, the Earth remains flat.

Just listen:

Whew lawd!

I sincerely hope that Shaq only meant to defend Kyrie Irvin’s right to believe the Earth is flat instead of actually agreeing with him. However, that theory about the drive from Florida to California will be hard to walk back.

