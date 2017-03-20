Report: After ‘Evaluating’ Possibility of Retirement, Ben Roethlisberger ‘Leaning Towards’ Playing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

You didn’t actually believe Ben Roethlisberger when he said he might retire this year, did you?

After mentioning the possibility of retirement at the end of last season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger managed to stay off the radar and pretty quiet about his future in the NFL.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

However, according to a report from Dale Lolley of the Washington (PA) Observer-Reporter, Roethlisberger might soon make his intentions known. When asked about his status for 2017, Roethlisberger said, “I’m leaning towards it.”

Hardly a “see you at training camp” message from Roethlisberger here, but certainly a positive step in that direction for Steelers fans.

The Steelers productive offseason in free agency could have nudged him toward returning. Pittsburgh signed Roethlisberger’s favorite target Antonio Brown to a $68 million dollar deal. On the other hand, the $18.2 million Roethlisberger stands to make from the team this year if he plays probably had more to do with it.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn