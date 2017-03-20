Soccer Star Accidentally Thanks Both His Wife and His Girlfriend in TV Interview

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After being named “Man of the Match” during a recent game, a soccer star from Ghana accidentally thanked both his wife and his girlfriend during a live post game TV interview.

When South Africa’s Free State Stars player Mohammed Anas was placed before the cameras to talk of his star turn as “Man of the Match,” he felt the need to thank those in his life who helped him become a great player, Huffington Post noted.

But what Anas told the interviewer got him in just a bit of hot water. “Firstly I appreciate my fans, and my wife and my girlfriend,” he said live on TV.

VIDEO: Mohammed Anas just gave the greatest MoTM speech of all time, thanking both wife and girlfriend. (Via @clydegoal) pic.twitter.com/gXJ4ZwOtdg — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 17, 2017

The player immediately realized what he had done and tried to recover saying, “I mean my wife, sorry for saying, I’m so sorry, my wife. I love you so much. I love you so much from my heart.”

It wasn’t long before the player also became a star on Twitter for his accidental admission.

Mohammad Anas Soccer Star | Donkey of the Day https://t.co/jEBj0nEUqj pic.twitter.com/luzHbEceJM — Weshine Music (@WeshineMusic) March 20, 2017

Mohammad Anas is a player from the Himalayas. I mean what on earth possess him to shoutout both his wife and girlfriend like that. — Debra Agbejimi (@BamBam_DA) March 20, 2017

Behind every successful man there is a woman and behind every super successful man there are two – Mohammad Anas https://t.co/ZOqsx5D91D — Parikshit (@RJParikshit) March 20, 2017

Worried about the whereabouts of footballer Mohammad Anas. Hope he's ok/alive… asking for his girlfriend. #manofthematch #findanas ὄ⚽️ — Nix (@Nixolite) March 20, 2017

Two goals, two girls. Mohammed Anas 😂🏽 — Given Zondi (@Mgivovo) March 18, 2017

Mohammed Anas: " if the world knows that you have a wife and a girlfriend, its not cheating" pic.twitter.com/BJcFyOGVRp — Prince Matyeka (@princematyeka) March 19, 2017

Mohammad Anas thanked his wife AND his girlfriend! 😂😂😂😂#TheBreakfastClub — King Muff 👑❤️ (@PruttyKing) March 20, 2017

I can't stop laughing Mohammed Anas is a legend, maybe it was indeed a honest mistake 😂😂😂😂 — Gastro (@Gastro_o) March 17, 2017

