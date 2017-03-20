Skip to content

Soccer Star Accidentally Thanks Both His Wife and His Girlfriend in TV Interview

by Warner Todd Huston20 Mar 20170

After being named “Man of the Match” during a recent game, a soccer star from Ghana accidentally thanked both his wife and his girlfriend during a live post game TV interview.

When South Africa’s Free State Stars player Mohammed Anas was placed before the cameras to talk of his star turn as “Man of the Match,” he felt the need to thank those in his life who helped him become a great player, Huffington Post noted.

But what Anas told the interviewer got him in just a bit of hot water. “Firstly I appreciate my fans, and my wife and my girlfriend,” he said live on TV.

The player immediately realized what he had done and tried to recover saying, “I mean my wife, sorry for saying, I’m so sorry, my wife. I love you so much. I love you so much from my heart.”

It wasn’t long before the player also became a star on Twitter for his accidental admission.

